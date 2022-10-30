College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Unhappy News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

USC topped Arizona on Saturday night, but head coach Lincoln Riley was furious with the officiating.

The Trojans first-year head coach was furious - and rightfully so - after the officials made a huge blunder at the end of the first half.

Riley went off on the refs when they didn't handle the clock correctly at the end of the first half.

Riley was asked about the refs following the game on Saturday night.

“They admitted that they messed it up. My question was, ‘If you messed it up why didn’t you stop the play and review it,’” Riley said.

That's a fair point.

Fans took to social media to weigh in on what happened.

"This makes it even worse in my mind. Do something," one fan wrote.

"USC vs The refs. It’s a weekly thing now," another fan added.

"Refs are going to keep doing this if it isn't corrected by George K.." another fan wrote.

USC improved to 7-1 on the year with the win on Saturday evening.