College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 30: Fans watch the first New Orleans Saints game on October 30, 2005 at Tiger Stadium on the Louisiana State University campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Dolphins defeated the Saints 21-6. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win.

It's a big one.

"The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will be fined for a violation of the league's access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against the University of Mississippi on October 22.

LSU will incur a fine of $250,000 for a third offense under the league's access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Georgia in 2018.

Fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund," the SEC announced.

LSU fans don't appear to be bothered.

"Get ready to pay another $250k when lsu beats bama," one fan wrote

"LSU got fined $250k for this amateur performance," another fan added.

"So ridiculous," one fan added.

"Very surprised they rushed. I always thought they looked up to Alabama more than a Mississippi school. Congrats ole miss I guess," one fan added.

LSU isn't going to mind paying that fine after Saturday's win, we presume.