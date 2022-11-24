College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Speculation

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on following the game against the Temple Owls at Nippert Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell has built something great at Cincinnati. Would he really consider leaving the Bearcats for Nebraska?

The latest speculation surrounding the Huskers' head coaching search suggests that maybe it's a possibility.

“(Washington coach) Kalen DeBoer, forget it, he’s not coming,” The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said on Hail Varsity Radio. “I know he's from this part of the country, (but he) doesn't want the job. I don't know how I can be any more clear. That's from a person who's close to him, who was in Seattle with him on Saturday to watch the Huskies play Colorado. He's not on a plane to Lincoln. He's not interested in the job. They're not talking to him. He doesn't want it … Fickell, I think, I’m mildly interested. I think there's a little bit of something there. He's playing Friday. Not that it matters to the search, to his desirability or his attractiveness to Nebraska, but he would be available on Saturday. If there's going to be an announcement Saturday, just so if you hear about an announcement coming Saturday, you know, he's one of the guys that would still be in play along with somebody like Matt Rhule, who doesn't have a job right now. That would take people out of play like Chris Klieman and Lance Leipold who are coaching against each other on Saturday. I do think that it's interesting.”

Nebraska fans are certainly interested...

"I’m on the Luke Fickell train. I have taken many train rides the last few months and this is the most comfortable train I’ve been on," one fan wrote.

"I’ve ignored Luke Fickell since the beginning because I’ve seen him as “untouchable”, but now I’m getting my hopes up right at the end and I’m waiting for the hammer to drop. This is a Nebraska game in “coaching search” clothing," one fan added.

"If we land Luke Fickell I'm throwing a party," one fan added.

"My educated guess is Luke Fickell will be the next head coach of the University of Nebraska football team. No inside info," another fan predicted.

Nebraska has been linked to some other notable names, like Matt Rhule and Dave Doeren.

Who will the Huskers end up with?