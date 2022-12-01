College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State Staff Development

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team on offense in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State's football program could be on the verge of a significant coaching staff loss.

Assistant coach Brian Hartline has been critical to the Buckeyes' success in recent years. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers also helps out with the offense as a whole, is arguably the best recruiter on the staff. He's also in charge of a wide receiver room that is probably the best in the country.

Losing Hartline would be a crushing blow - but it might be happening.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that the assistant coach will be interviewing at Cincinnati.

"While several additional candidates have emerged for the Bearcats’ head job, sources on Wednesday told FootballScoop that there has been a gain in momentum for star Ohio State assistant coach Brian Hartline," Football Scoop reported.

Ohio State fans are not ready to lose Hartline, that is for sure.

"Can’t lose this guy….," one fan wrote.

"If ohio state looses Brian Hartline the program will be a dumpster fire," one fan added.

"The hits just keep coming if you’re a buckeye fan," another fan added.

"Buckeyes better bring in the Brinks truck! This guy should never want to leave Columbus. Get him some NIL," another fan suggested.

"If he leaves, that’s literally going to lose so many recruits and future talent. It would be the biggest loss we could have. And it’s not even close," one fan added.

If Hartline believes he's ready to become a head coach, there's probably not a whole lot Ohio State can do to keep him.

Of course, the Buckeyes are going to try.