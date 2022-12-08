College Football World Reacts To Major Stadium Controversy

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The city of Knoxville has filed a complaint against Tennessee's alcohol vender, claiming that it's responsible for fans being rowdy at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee's current alcohol vendor is Aramark. Last year, alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium generated $2.67 million in sales.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the city wants to stop alcohol sales for at least three Tennessee home games next season.

Judging by the responses on Twitter, college football fans aren't pleased with this development.

"This doesn’t help us being a punching bag for the national media," a Tennessee fan said. "Serious programs don’t have hometown city officials coming down on fans (by extension) for being too rowdy."

Another fan replied, "You think a good portion of us were sober when we walked in there?"

"Well s--t," a third fan tweeted. "It's a football game, not Sunday school service."

Aramark has filed a motion disputing the city's complaint.

Loretta Cravens is the hearing officer for this situation. She'll determine if Neyland Stadium is being operated in disorderly fashion.