College Football World Reacts To Major Stadium Flooding

Dallas Morning News/YouTube.

The state of Texas has been hit with some heavy rain fall in recent days, with the Dallas area getting hit extremely hard.

The Dallas Morning News shared a look at some of the flash flooding that's hit the area in recent days.

It's not a pretty sight.

SMU's college football stadium has been hit pretty hard, too. A photo of the flooding at SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium has gone viral on social media.

At least it looks like a football...

"This reminds me of the 'hill' they used to have in Houston in the outfield," one fan wrote.

"eah, see, bubbles often form like that in ceilings, walls, or flooring if you have an underlying moisture problem, so first thing you want to do is identify if that's the case..." another fan joked.

"And you thought ND had red zone problems," another fan joked.

"It's a football. But I don't think it's supposed to look like that," one fan added.

Stay safe out there, everyone!