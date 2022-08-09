College Football World Reacts To Major Television Changes

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff logo is seen hanging on a banner in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The college football television landscape is about to look quite different in the coming years.

After the Big Ten media rights deal expires following the 2023 season, the league will reportedly be done with ESPN. For the first time in 40 years, the Worldwide Leader will not broadcast Big Ten games.

FOX will have the Big Ten's 'A' package, with CBS and NBC reportedly vying for the rest of the games, according to SBJ's John Ourand. Meanwhile, ESPN has already poached the SEC from CBS, and could be looking to add content from the Pac-12 or Big 12.

Longtime college football writer Stewart Mandel has envisioned what Saturdays might look like in the future.

"Noon: Big Ten on Fox 3:30: Big Ten on CBS 7:30: Big Ten on NBC...ESPN will be able to counter-program with: Noon: SEC on ABC/ESPN 3:30: SEC on ABC/ESPN 7:30: SEC or ACC on ABC/ESPN," Mandel tweeted Monday night.

This hypothetical schedule has gotten the attention of fans nationwide.

Considering how much conference realignment has changed college football, it only makes sense that the sport's television deals have also been altered dramatically.

This is only the latest round of changes too. Expect more down the road.