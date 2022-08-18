College Football World Reacts To Malachi Nelson Agency News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: LeBron James talks to his agent Rich Paul during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

High school quarterback Malachi Nelson has already lined up representation.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the five-star recruit and USC commit has signed a deal with Klutch Sports.

Nelson will become the first high school football player to join Rich Paul's agency. California high school basketball player Juju Watkins became Klutch Sports' first female client in February.

While it's jarring to see a high school student sign with an agent, onlookers are accepting this new reality. Nelson will now have a professional to help him navigate the new NIL terrain.

Others examined the arrangement from Klutch's perspective and joked about Nelson joining Paul's close friend, LeBron James, on the Los Angeles Lakers.

California became the first state to allow high school athletes to profit off NIL deals. Nelson took advantage by signing an endorsement with The h.wood Group, a global hospitality firm with more than 30 clubs and restaurants.

In June, Nelson told Thamel that he expects to line up nearly $1 million in NIL deals before enrolling at USC in 2023.

ESPN recently placed Nelson ahead of Arch Manning as the class of 2023's No. 1 overall recruit. On3 Sports gives the Los Alamitos prospect an NIL valuation of $738,000, but perhaps Klutch Sports can help Nelson reach his seven-figure goal.