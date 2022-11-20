College Football World Reacts To Mark Stoops' Decision

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 29: Mark Stoops the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats watches the action against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Commonwealth Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mark Stoops is a college football head coach that's been floated as a possible candidate for jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, but he doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

On Sunday, the Kentucky Wildcats head coach agreed to a major contract extension.

"Mark Stoops has signed an extension at Kentucky through June 2031 that raises his salary to $8.6 million a year (up from $6.35m). That salary is slightly more than John Calipari. It was signed Nov. 11, the day before the loss to Vandy," Chris Vannini tweeted.

Is this the right move by the Wildcats? It's hard to argue against it.

"Mark Stoops “will take the nebraska job” nebraska fans are in for a rude awakening," one fan wrote.

"Kentucky is a football school," another fan added.

"32-50 in the SEC," one fan pointed out.

"As I always say, best job in America," Andy Staples added.

Stoops' contract extension goes all the way through 2031. He doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

Congrats to Mark and the Stoops family.