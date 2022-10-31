College Football World Reacts To Mascot Suspension News

TEMPE, AZ - DECEMBER 07: The Stanford Cardinal mascot, Tree performs during the Pac 12 Championship game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on December 7, 2013 in Tempe, Arizona. The Carindal defeated the Sun Devils 38-14. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Stanford Tree has been suspended.

Sunday night, the Pac-12 mascot revealed that it's been suspended for its actions at a game earlier this season.

The Tree revealed that it's been suspended for unfurling a banner at a football game earlier in the year.

“Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game with a sign reading ‘Stanford Hates Fun’. Tree socials will be inactive for the next few months. See y’all soon,” the mascot announced.

College football fans have taken to social media to react to the suspension news.

"FREE THE TREE!" one fan tweeted.

"I mean Stanford is just proving the Tree’s point with this move!!!" another fan wrote.

"The Stanford Tree is on double secret probation," one fan joked.

"Stanford clearly hates fun first with last night’s crappy excuse for a football team and now this," one fan added.

We're not exactly sure what's going on, either, but most people appear to be on the side of the tree.