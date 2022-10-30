College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Decision News

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that his program will be taking swift action against the players involved in the postgame fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.

"As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk," Tucker announced on Sunday morning.

"In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action."

Following Michigan's win over Michigan State, a fight broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

Video of the fight has gone viral.

Fans are anxious to see what punishment is coming.

"Both President Stanley and Tucker have released statements on last night's tunnel fight," one fan wrote.

"That’s a good start. Discipline needs to be shown, rise above, set the standard etc. Good statement to start, coach and let’s go beat Illinois," another fan added.

"Coach please lock the replies, you’ll thank me later," another fan added.

"The incident could have easily been prevented if the Big Ten listened to PSU Coach from last week. At no time should UofM players be able to enter the tunnel at the same exact time as the opposing team. And for security to allow fans to reach over and striking you in the head," one fan wrote.

