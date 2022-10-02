College Football World Reacts To Miami Cheerleader Photo

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Hurricane cheerleaders perforn prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The University of Miami football program had a much-needed bye week this weekend.

Miami was coming off a crushing upset loss to Middle Tennessee last weekend. It was a rough weekend for the Hurricanes.

It wasn't a rough weekend for one Miami Hurricanes cheerleader, though.

University of Miami cheerleader Sylvia went viral on social media.

Miami fans are loving the effort from their cheerleaders this season.

"OKAY KING AND QUEEN," one fan wrote.

"PROUD OF YOU," another fan added.

"let’s goooo 🔥🔥," one fan added.

This isn't the first Miami cheerleader to go viral, either. Earlier this year, some Miami cheerleaders went viral during a game at Texas A&M.

It's all about The U.