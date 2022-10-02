College Football World Reacts To Miami Cheerleader Photo
The University of Miami football program had a much-needed bye week this weekend.
Miami was coming off a crushing upset loss to Middle Tennessee last weekend. It was a rough weekend for the Hurricanes.
It wasn't a rough weekend for one Miami Hurricanes cheerleader, though.
University of Miami cheerleader Sylvia went viral on social media.
Miami fans are loving the effort from their cheerleaders this season.
"OKAY KING AND QUEEN," one fan wrote.
"PROUD OF YOU," another fan added.
"let’s goooo 🔥🔥," one fan added.
This isn't the first Miami cheerleader to go viral, either. Earlier this year, some Miami cheerleaders went viral during a game at Texas A&M.
It's all about The U.