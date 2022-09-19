College Football World Reacts To Miami Cheerleaders Photo

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Hurricane cheerleaders perforn prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas A&M outlasted Miami on Saturday, as the Aggies knocked off the Hurricanes, 17-9.

During the game, a photo of some Hurricanes cheerleaders posing with a group of Aggies students went viral on social media.

"College football is a study in contrasts," Dave Wilson tweeted.

It's a good point.

"Young men showing Southern hospitality!" one fan wrote.

"Objectively good tweet," another fan added.

"That’s actually a cool moment. Good sports all around," another fan added.

Good sports all around, indeed.