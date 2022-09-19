College Football World Reacts To Miami Cheerleaders Photo
Texas A&M outlasted Miami on Saturday, as the Aggies knocked off the Hurricanes, 17-9.
During the game, a photo of some Hurricanes cheerleaders posing with a group of Aggies students went viral on social media.
"College football is a study in contrasts," Dave Wilson tweeted.
It's a good point.
"Young men showing Southern hospitality!" one fan wrote.
"Objectively good tweet," another fan added.
"That’s actually a cool moment. Good sports all around," another fan added.
Good sports all around, indeed.