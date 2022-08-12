College Football World Reacts To Miami's New Alternate Uniform

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Hurricane cheerleaders perforn prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Mario Cristobal is bringing some of that Oregon uniform flash with him to Miami.

This Friday afternoon, the Hurricanes revealed a new alternate uniform to be worn during the 2022 season. It resembles the neon lights seen during Miami nights.

Adidas definitely went outside the box on this one. It's a pretty unique look.

Let's take a look at what fans are saying about the new threads.

"These are super clean honestly!"

"Ugly jersey. Helmet looks clean though."

"Adidas it. They finally produced a legit great looking uniform. This jersey/helmet is [fire emoji]"

"All of the QTs on this gonna be Oregon fans making comments about how Mario is trying to copy his time at Oregon"

A bold new look for the Canes. But uniforms don't matter when two teams meet on the field.

Expectations are high in Mario Cristobal's first year at Miami. Some even think the Hurricanes can compete for an ACC title this upcoming season.

Miami begins the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against an FCS opponent in Bethune-Cookman.