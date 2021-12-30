College Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Wild Transfer News

Well, here’s something you don’t see every day. Hawaii freshman defensive back Michael Graham, the son of Hawaii head coach Todd Graham, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

247Sports was first to announce that Graham has entered the transfer portal. This move has led to a ton of speculation in large part because Graham’s father is the head coach of Hawaii’s football program.

Earlier this month, Todd Graham was accused of “killing his players’ love and passion for football.” A report from SFGATE stated that a lot of players on Hawaii’s roster want Graham fired.

Now that Michael Graham has entered the transfer portal, it’s fair to start asking questions about the future of Hawaii’s football team.

“Can you imagine your own some transferring from your program? Just shows how bad it is in Hawaii right now,” one fan responded.

“When the coaches own son wants to get TF away from the team,” another fan replied.

One fan read this news in disbelief, tweeting “How do you lose your own son to the transfer portal?”

“Makes one wonder if Hawaii might be about to hit the lottery (Graham himself leaving) but the statements the other day didn’t make it sound like that,” college football analyst Alex Kirshner said.

The timing of Graham’s decision is quite interesting. Earlier this week, his father released a statement on the challenges the transfer portal presents to Hawaii’s football team.

“As a staff, we realized that the transfer portal would bring challenges to our team. The portal has been a challenge to many teams this season,” Todd Graham said. “We are disappointed to lose any member of our Warrior family to the transfer portal. We appreciate the contributions they have made to the team and wish them the very best in their future.”

Hawaii’s athletic department has an important decision to make this offseason regarding its football coach.