College Football World Reacts To Michigan Cheerleader Photo
The University of Michigan won rivalry week, both on and off the field.
On Saturday, the Wolverines topped the Buckeyes, 45-23, at The Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.
Earlier this week, a photo of a Michigan cheerleader next to an Ohio State band member went viral on social media.
"Welc❌me t❌ rivalry week. Beat ❌hi❌.
#GoBlue〽️," the post read.
Well played, Michigan. Wolverines fans felt pretty bad for the cheerleader, though...
"Finally s❌me❌ne else wh❌'s d❌ing it," one fan wrote.
"Poor girl," one fan added.
"Eww y’all tw❌ get as far away fr❌m him as p❌ossicle y❌u d❌not kn❌w what he c❌ould have," another fan wrote.
Michigan certainly had a lot to celebrate on Saturday following the big victory.
Congrats to Michigan on the perfect, 12-0 regular season.