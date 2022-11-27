College Football World Reacts To Michigan Cheerleader Photo

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 26: The Michigan Wolverines Cheerleaders support their team against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 31-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The University of Michigan won rivalry week, both on and off the field.

On Saturday, the Wolverines topped the Buckeyes, 45-23, at The Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.

Earlier this week, a photo of a Michigan cheerleader next to an Ohio State band member went viral on social media.

"Welc❌me t❌ rivalry week. Beat ❌hi❌.



#GoBlue〽️," the post read.

Well played, Michigan. Wolverines fans felt pretty bad for the cheerleader, though...

"Finally s❌me❌ne else wh❌'s d❌ing it," one fan wrote.

"Poor girl," one fan added.

"Eww y’all tw❌ get as far away fr❌m him as p❌ossicle y❌u d❌not kn❌w what he c❌ould have," another fan wrote.

Michigan certainly had a lot to celebrate on Saturday following the big victory.

Congrats to Michigan on the perfect, 12-0 regular season.