College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State Weather Forecast

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: The opening kickoff takes place between Iowa and Ohio State during the first quarter on September 24, 2005 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Iowa 31-6. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Game is now set.

Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 heading into next weekend's rivalry game at The Horseshoe.

It should be a great one.

Winter weather is in the forecast, as well. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines played in snowy conditions last year and it could be the same this year.

"There is some fairly nasty weather predicted in Columbus next Saturday. Yes, next Saturday is “The Game,'" Alex Ansted tweeted.

Get ready, Ohio State and Michigan fans.

"Ohio state gonna have another excuse if they lose this game again," one fan wrote.

"Does Ohio State get to use “weather” as the excuse this time when they struggle? Asking for a Heisman contender," another fan wondered.

"Looks like wind all day, chance of snow & rain also," one fan added.

"It has changed literally every day I've looked at it. Knowing Out weather though, it could rain, snow and then be sunny all game long," another fan wrote.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T.

The game will air on FOX.