College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s Performance Tonight

Another week, another embarrassing performance by the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan came into Saturday night’s game against Wisconsin having lost two straight games. The Wolverines were upset by rival Michigan State before losing to upstart Indiana. Jim Harbaugh’s team attempted to avoid a three-game losing streak on Saturday night.

That did not happen.

Michigan fell to 1-3 on the season following Saturday night’s loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. The Wolverines lost to the Badgers, 49-11, at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

The college football world thinks that Harbaugh’s time at Michigan might be coming to an end soon.

“Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has now lost all 11 games at UM as an underdog. Good news is UM should be favored next week at Rutgers,” college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

Michigan should be favored against Rutgers next week, but at this point, a loss to the Scarlet Knights wouldn’t be that surprising.

Even Michigan’s fan cutouts are embarrassed by the state of the program.

Time might be running out for Harbaugh at Michigan. The Wolverines are now 1-3 on the season and still have to play Ohio State in Columbus. It’s difficult to imagine Harbaugh’s team finishing the season with less than four (or five) losses at this point.

At this point in Harbaugh’s tenure, that’s unacceptable.