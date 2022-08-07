College Football World Reacts To Most "Annoying" Fan Base Rankings

TEMPE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 2: Members of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleading team run out on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl on January 2, 2004 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Wildcats 35-28. (Photo by Elsa /Getty Images)

Who are the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?

A recent ranking of the worst fan bases in college football went viral on social media.

The Barstool Sports podcast, Unnecessary Roughness, ranked the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football heading into the 2022 season.

Ohio State comes in at No. 1.

Unsurprisingly, there's a lot of debating with this list.

"Clearly they have never met Sparty Twitter," one fan wrote.

"We should be much higher," one Tennessee fan wrote.

"That’s disappointing. We should be #1," another Vols fan wrote.

"I confirm first place goes to The Ohio State," another fan added on social media.

"Ohio State fans are absolutely annoying, but the fact that this list doesn't have Michigan and Tennessee is only 5 makes me think whoever made it is on drugs," one fan added.

How would you rank the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?