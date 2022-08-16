College Football World Reacts To Decoldest Crawford's NIL Commercial

LINCOLN, NE - AUGUST 30: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field for their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Social media users can rarely agree on anything, but everyone united to celebrate the perfect NIL pairing.

Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford capitalized on his unique name by filming a commercial for SOS Heating & Cooling. The local ad is corny in the best possible way.

Crawford just happens to be sitting in the corner and playing with a football as a woman brags to her baby about her cold the room is.

"I'm always Decoldest," Crawford said as ice transitions onto the screen with a company jingle playing.

Viewers emphatically endorsed the pitch-perfect commercial.

Others argued that this advertisement alone validates the existence of NIL. Despite all of the concerns about regulating the landscape to avoid pay-for-play scenarios, it also allows college athletes to appear in fun TV spots.

The Louisiana native enrolled in Nebraska as a three-star prospect. He may not make his on-field debut too soon, though, as an injury is expected to sideline the freshman indefinitely.

Because of this NIL match made in heaven, Crawford is already a star before beginning his college football career.