College Football World Reacts To New Coaches' Poll Top 25

Sunday's updated Coaches Poll contains one noteworthy change at the top.

While the No. 3-7 schools all stood pat, Alabama leapfrogged Georgia for the nation's top spot.

The swap comes after the Bulldogs survived their toughest test thus far, overcoming a 10-point deficit to maintain a 26-22 win over Missouri. The Crimson Tide apparently impressed voters more while cementing a 49-26 victory over Alabama despite Bryce Young leaving early with a shoulder injury.

However, the juggernauts are still in a tight battle for the top spot. Seven SEC teams reside in the latest Coaches Poll.

Another intriguing development unfolded further down the Coaches Poll. After improving to 5-0 with a 14-11 triumph over Iowa State, Kansas jumped to No. 17.

Per Jordan Guskey of The Topeka Capital-Journal, it's the first time the Jayhawks have garnered a top-25 ranking in 13 years.

Kansas earned five victories over the past three seasons combined and hasn't finished with a winning record since 2008. The remarkable turnaround under Lance Leipold is earning some well-deserved national attention.

The Jayhawks could make a major statement with a Week 6 win over TCU, which climbed to No. 18 amid its own undefeated start.