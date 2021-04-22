College Football World Reacts To New Overtime Rules

College football’s overtime rules are changing, albeit slightly, this upcoming 2021 season.

Overtime is one of the best aspects of college football. Each team gets a possession, starting at the opponent’s 25-yard line, in a single overtime period.

If the teams remain tied heading into the third overtime, the offenses are required to attempt two-point conversions if a touchdown is scored. That’ll change this upcoming season.

Now, instead, teams will be required to attempt two-point conversions starting in the second overtime period. Here’s the latest:

“The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday approved a change to overtime rules for the 2021 football season,” announced the NCAA on Thursday. “Teams will be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown when a game reaches a second overtime period. Previously, a 2-point attempt was required after the third overtime period.”

College football teams now will be required to attempt 2-point conversions in the second overtime period of games, not the third. Other rule changes here: https://t.co/RKCAVeqLyr — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 22, 2021

In addition, the third overtime will consist of alternating two-point conversion attempts as opposed to how it’s currently formatted.

“Also, if the game reaches a third overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line,” the NCAA continued. “This is a change from the previous rule, which started to use 2-point plays in the fifth overtime period.”

The NCAA is wanting to shorten games that reach overtime. Unfortunately, some aren’t a fan of the new overtime process.

The most annoying part of the NCAA's overtime rule changes is that so much of it is in continual response to the 74-72 Texas A&M/LSU game in 2018 – which was one of the greatest college football games I've ever been to! This really and truly is just not an issue. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) April 22, 2021

as college football makes overtime less and less representative of the game's first 60 minutes and more completely random, I hope we can develop a framework for incorporating OT losses into win-loss records—because at this point they're effectively ties. https://t.co/HcxabGH1xC — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 22, 2021

Ugh. Further whittling away of college football's overtime. Let's just put a runner on second base and see if a team can successfully execute a bunt and a sac fly for the victory. https://t.co/gW9Dvy94uw — Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) April 22, 2021

On the bright side, college football’s overtime process is still pretty much the same. And let’s be honest, most games don’t go to a third overtime.