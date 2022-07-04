College Football World Reacts To New Realignment Rumor

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Major conference realignment doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

Following USC and UCLA's decisions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the Big 12 is attempting to get involved.

According to a report from 247Sports, the Big 12 and the Pac-12 will be discussing a potential merger.

It could make sense for the Pac-12 and the Big 12 to join forces in some form.

However, it seems like the Big Ten and the SEC are going to end up as the two superconferences.

"Well this would be big time. Arizona Schools joining Big 12 would make a lot of sense," one fan admitted.

"The Pac-12 might be packing up soon…" another fan added.

"This would have a significant impact on any chance Memphis would have of moving into the Big 12," one fan tweeted.

What will the Big 12 and Pac-12 look like in a couple of years?