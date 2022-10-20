College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Decision News

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Nick Saban announced on Wednesday night that Alabama will handle its field rush situation internally.

Earlier this week, a video emerged, appearing to show a Crimson Tide player hitting a Tennessee fan as she rushed the field after the upset win on Saturday.

Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama has to learn from its Jermaine Burton situation, though discipline will be handled internally.

The college football world has taken to social media to weigh in on Saban's punishment decision.

"Hitting a female deserves a suspension. This is a terrible answer to the question, Coach Saban," one fan wrote.

"This is not a good look for saban. He is basically trying to put this on the fans for rushing the field.. I get what he is saying, but fans have done this sort of thing for 100 years at games. Kids make mistakes. I get it. But it’s a girl. I mean come on," one fan added.

"Whether they should or should not have been on the field is one thing, but he is a grown man and he intentionally hit a woman. Any man that hits a woman is a coward! He should face charges," one fan added.

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday, while Tennessee remained undefeated.

Should Burton face serious discipline?