College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Postgame Video

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban sounds like a completely different human being when he's going over football Xs and Os compared to what he sounds like when meeting with the media.

That isn't too surprising, as it's pretty similar with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Still, it's fun to witness.

Saturday night, following Alabama's narrow escape over Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide head coach diagrammed the final play of the game.

It's pretty cool to watch college football's greatest coach diagram it up like that.

"This is wild," one fan wrote.

"Great breakdown of the final play," another fan added.

"it wasn’t a bad play call. Nick Saban is just the best coach of all time," another fan wrote.

"This is interesting. How many head coaches these days do a film breakdown immediately after the game?" one fan added.

Alabama stayed undefeated with Saturday night's close win, while Texas A&M dropped to 3-3.