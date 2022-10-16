College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Sideline Video

Nick Saban doesn't appear to be a gracious loser.

Down 21-10 in the second quarter of Saturday's major SEC game, Quandarrius Robinson fumbled a punt return to give the ball back to Tennessee. The CBS broadcast captured a livid Nick Saban waving his arms and stomping in disgust.

Fans don't have too much sympathy for a 70-year-old millionaire throwing a temper tantrum once a football game stopped going his way.

The Volunteers capitalized on Alabama's miscue, extending their lead to 28-10 with a Jabari Small touchdown run.

Saban's squad rallied to score 18 consecutive points, and the Crimson Tide took a 49-42 lead in the fourth quarter, However, Chase McGrath hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Tennessee a monumental 52-49 win at Neyland Stadium.

The big victory should spark a massive shakeup atop the college football rankings, as the Volunteers remain undefeated after handing the Crimson Tide their first loss of the season.

Saban has only lost 26 games since joining Alabama in 2007, so he doesn't have much practice when it comes to handling defeat with dignity.

Alabama will look to bounce back against Mississippi State on Saturday night.