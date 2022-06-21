College Football World Reacts To No. 1 RB Commitment

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 16: The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs during the game against the Houston Cougars at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 16, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Five-star prospect Rueben Owens gave Scott Satterfield a major recruiting victory by committing to Louisville.

The top-rated running back from the class of 2023, who decommitted from Texas last year, announced his decision to join the Cardinals on Monday night.

"I have always been a trailblazer, and aimed to create my own legacy on the road less traveled in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves," Owens wrote in a statement on Twitter. "It was the driving force in me making this life changing decision on where to spend the next 3-4 years of my life."

Louisville fans were pleasantly surprised to land an elite recruit.

Harry Douglas, who played for the Cardinals before embarking on a 10-year NFL season, also celebrated the news by welcoming Owens and saying his alma mater "isn't done yet."

Owens wasn't the first highly touted skill-position player to pick the ACC program. DeAndre Moore Jr., the class of 2023's No. 10 wide receiver according to 247Sports, committed to Louisville three weeks ago.

He's ecstatic to see Owens join the offense.

Hardly a football juggernaut, Louisville has gone 18-19 in Satterfield's three seasons as head coach. Behind Owens and Moore, next year's team could represent the program's most exciting squad since Lamar Jackson turned pro.