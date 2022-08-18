College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame's Big Recruiting Loss

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Notre Dame suffered a major loss to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday night.

Keon Keeley, considered the country's premier edge-rushing recruit by 247Sports and On3 Sports, decommitted from the Fighting Irish. He thanked the staff in a statement announcing his decision.

"I hope everyone understands my need to ensure I find the right path," he wrote on Twitter. "Thank you so much."

More than a year after verbally committing to Notre Dame, the five-star defensive end is reopening his recruitment process. Some fans have taken the news harder than others.

Meanwhile, early speculation is leaning heavily toward Keeley aligning with Alabama.

According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, Keeley recently visited Tuscaloosa and has had "lengthy conversations" with Ohio State and Florida.

Keeley cemented his status as a high-end talent by tallying 16.5 sacks during his junior season at Berkeley Prep High School in Tampa Bay, Florida. While he chose Notre Dame early, he likely now has far more interested schools eager to bring him to their campus in 2023.