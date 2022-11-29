College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator.

A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year.

The college football world responded to the change, noting the team's constant turnover at the position and struggles this season. KSR's Drew Franklin said the firing "had to happen" given Kentucky's "maddening" performance

Kentucky went 10-3 last year with help from offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who parlayed his success into a job with the Los Angeles Rams after one season. Scanarello didn't fare as well.

The Wildcats went from averaging 32.3 points per game to 22.1 in 2022. Will Levis, a highly touted NFL Draft prospect, accrued 19 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his senior campaign.

After starting 4-0, Kentucky scored 140 points in the final eight games and finished 7-5. While that stretch includes losses to Georgia and Tennessee, Vanderbilt also earned its first SEC victory since 2019 at Kroger Field. Levis only mustered 109 passing yards in that stunning home loss.

Mark Stoops will search for another new offensive coordinator this offseason.