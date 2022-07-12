College Football World Reacts To Ohio State 'Blackout' News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A "blackout" is coming to Ohio Stadium this fall.

The Buckeyes announced on Monday that their September game against Wisconsin will be a "blackout" at The Horseshoe.

Ohio State fans have mixed reactions to the news.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Sounds like the cowardly Ohio State Buckeyes need extra motivation and fancy alternate jerseys to play Wisconsin. Ryan Day does not have that dog in him smh," a Wisconsin fan tweeted.

"Nothing like that all black," one fan added.

It will be interesting to see if Ohio State sports new all-black uniforms for the game, as well.

What do you want to see the Buckeyes wearing?