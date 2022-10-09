College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 01: An Ohio State cheerleader celebrates a Buckeyes touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 1, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading.

The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months.

Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders have been going viral on social media.

Ohio State shared a pretty great cheerleading video on Instagram this week.

That's pretty impressive.

"CLEEEAANNNN," one fan wrote.

"Timing 😍😍😍," another fan wrote.

"The height! 🙌🏼❤️," one fan added.

"So good!! Go Bucks!! ❤️," one fan added.

Ohio State is off next weekend before hosting Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 22.