College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Get ready, Michigan.

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines.

"They're a team that wants to wear you down and then get on you in the fourth quarter. I think we have answers for that."

The college football world is anxious to see if that's possible.

"Jim gone have these boys ready," one fan wrote.

"Jim Knowles is cocky af wow," one fan added.

"Jim Knowles’ defenses in season ending rivalry games. 48 points 34 points 41 points 33 points Man’s got answers!!!!!!!!!!!!!" a Michigan fan wrote.

"Last year’s defense was worried about gap integrity, discipline, and tackling. Be in the right spot. Michigan’s offense will destroy you if you are “where you’re supposed to be. They simply run through your face the entire game. If you’re where you’re supposed to be? Game over," one fan added.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. on Saturday afternoon.

The rivalry game will air on FOX.