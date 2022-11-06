College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: An Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday.

The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well.

A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.

Austin Ward shared it on social media.

"How is this a Big Ten locker room?" he wondered.

It's certainly a very small locker room for a Big Ten program - or any college football program, to be honest.

"easy now.. northwestern only received about $70 million for their membership card," one fan joked.

"This is for some reason, the most big 10 thing i’ve ever seen," another fan added.

"You don’t let your opponents get comfortable when you’re at home. You make the away locker room as boring and depressing as possible! You want that to translate to their moods. I’m not even mad about this. I’ve seen worse," another fan wrote.

"I mean, Northwestern isn't exactly a big money institution for football," one fan added.

Ohio State ended up escaping Northwestern with a win, though it was pretty difficult for three-plus quarters.

The Buckeyes remained unbeaten with the victory.