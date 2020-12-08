College Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan News

Arguably the best rivalry game that college football has to offer has just been canceled. Due to an abundance of COVID-19 cases, this year’s Michigan-Ohio State game will not go on as scheduled.

This is a huge decision by Michigan to cancel this game since it now means Ohio State isn’t eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship game. The conference require teams to play a minimum of six games this season in order to qualify.

Even if this cancelation didn’t affect which teams could play in this year’s conference championship, the fact that Michigan and Ohio State aren’t going to square off in Columbus is very unfortunate. Multiple analysts and fans went on Twitter to share their thoughts on this decision.

“Sad, sad day. Michigan-Ohio State is officially canceled,” Stewart Mandel tweeted. “Forget the CFP/Big Ten title stuff, it’s one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries not going to get played.”

Sad, sad day. Michigan-Ohio State is officially canceled. Forget the CFP/Big Ten title stuff, it's one of the sport's most iconic rivalries not going to get played. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 8, 2020

This is the first time that Michigan and Ohio State won’t face each other since 1917.

This will be the first year without an Ohio State-Michigan game since 1917. Damn. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) December 8, 2020

As you’d expect, there are plenty of jokes being made at Michigan’s expense.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report tweeted “Can’t lose if you don’t play.” Obviously that was a shot at the Wolverines since they’re on an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes.

There have been a plethora of cancelations this year, but none sting more than this one.