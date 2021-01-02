The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State’s Domination

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are shocking the college football world with a stunning effort against No. 2 Clemson in tonight’s Sugar Bowl. With the entire fourth quarter remaining, Justin Fields and OSU lead the Tigers with an improbable 49-21 lead.

Fields has put up one of the most outstanding showings in college football bowl game history. Despite taking a massive shot to the ribs early in the game, the Buckeye star QB has thrown for 365 yards, six touchdowns and just four incompletions.

His staggering numbers set an all-time Sugar Bowl record for most touchdowns in the game’s 85-year history. Fields also broke the Ohio State bowl-game, passing-yard record previously held by Troy Smith (342 yards).

The college football world is going nuts over the Buckeyes’ dominance.

The likely win for Ohio State tastes even sweeter because of comments made by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney over the past few weeks. Swinney repeatedly called out the CFP selection committee for its decision to rank the Buckeyes in the top-4. In December’s Coaches’ Poll, the Tigers coach ranked OSU all the way outside the top 10 at No. 11 — siting a lack of games played as his primary reasoning.

Ohio State fans were sure to poke fun at Swinney on social media.

With just nine minutes remaining and a healthy 49-28 lead, it’s looking like Ohio State will go on to avenge its 29-23 loss to Clemson in the CFP semifinals last season.

If the results tonight hold, the Buckeyes will make their first national championship appearance since 2014 — taking on the also undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.