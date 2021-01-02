College Football World Reacts To Ohio State’s Domination

The Ohio State Buckeyes are shocking the college football world with a stunning effort against No. 2 Clemson in tonight’s Sugar Bowl. With the entire fourth quarter remaining, Justin Fields and OSU lead the Tigers with an improbable 49-21 lead.

Fields has put up one of the most outstanding showings in college football bowl game history. Despite taking a massive shot to the ribs early in the game, the Buckeye star QB has thrown for 365 yards, six touchdowns and just four incompletions.

His staggering numbers set an all-time Sugar Bowl record for most touchdowns in the game’s 85-year history. Fields also broke the Ohio State bowl-game, passing-yard record previously held by Troy Smith (342 yards).

The college football world is going nuts over the Buckeyes’ dominance.

Justin Fields has now set the Ohio State bowl record with 385 yards passing. The previous mark was 342 by Troy Smith vs Notre Dame in the 2006 Fiesta Bowl. Ohio State's 49 points are a program record for a bowl game. pic.twitter.com/k0cqMvFRnt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2021

OHIO STATE GOIN TO THE NATTY pic.twitter.com/ujsJ0NTrNN — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS THROWS HIS 6TH TD AND OHIO STATE IS BLOWING OUT CLEMSON 🚨 (📸: @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/8yDWG4rk45 — Overtime (@overtime) January 2, 2021

The likely win for Ohio State tastes even sweeter because of comments made by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney over the past few weeks. Swinney repeatedly called out the CFP selection committee for its decision to rank the Buckeyes in the top-4. In December’s Coaches’ Poll, the Tigers coach ranked OSU all the way outside the top 10 at No. 11 — siting a lack of games played as his primary reasoning.

Ohio State fans were sure to poke fun at Swinney on social media.

dabo sweeney ranks ohio state 11th justin fields : pic.twitter.com/TGcoEhTCxG — jason (@worldstarjason) January 2, 2021

Dabo: I have Ohio State ranked at 11. Ohio State: pic.twitter.com/R1baMEDUpI — We WON in November (@Krush59) January 2, 2021

Who will be the intrepid media member to ask Dabo if he thought Ohio State had fresher legs than his team because of the number of games each played? — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 2, 2021

With just nine minutes remaining and a healthy 49-28 lead, it’s looking like Ohio State will go on to avenge its 29-23 loss to Clemson in the CFP semifinals last season.

If the results tonight hold, the Buckeyes will make their first national championship appearance since 2014 — taking on the also undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide.