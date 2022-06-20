College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Commitment

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Another day, another big-time wide receiver committing to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have become "Wide Receiver U" in recent years, sending several top talents to the National Football League. On Monday, Ryan Day's program landed another one.

Carnell Tate, a five-star wide receiver out of Florida, committed to Ohio State.

Tate is ranked the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Brian Hartline, Ohio State's passing game coordinator, continues to reel in elite talent.

Ohio State lost multiple elite wide receivers to the NFL this past offseason, but the Buckeyes continue to reload.