College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Commitment
Another day, another big-time wide receiver committing to Ohio State.
The Buckeyes have become "Wide Receiver U" in recent years, sending several top talents to the National Football League. On Monday, Ryan Day's program landed another one.
Carnell Tate, a five-star wide receiver out of Florida, committed to Ohio State.
Tate is ranked the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
Brian Hartline, Ohio State's passing game coordinator, continues to reel in elite talent.
Ohio State lost multiple elite wide receivers to the NFL this past offseason, but the Buckeyes continue to reload.