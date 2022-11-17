College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Recruiting Loss
Few college football programs dominate the recruiting trail like Ohio State, but the Buckeyes suffered a tough loss on Wednesday evening.
Ohio State lost a commitment from a top running back recruit in the 2023 class. The running back was the Buckeyes' lone commit at the position.
Mark Fletcher, a four-star running back out of Florida, announced his de-commitment from Ryan Day's program.
He could be Miami-bound.
“They’re never going to stop until I sign that paper,” Fletcher told Izubee Charles of CaneSport about Miami earlier this month. “They just want me there. They want me to be a program changer and they believe I can do that.”
“I still believe in them,” Fletcher added. “I hope they get things to turn around quick. At the end of the day, even if I go to Ohio State, I’ve always been a Miami fan growing up as a kid and I always want to see Miami do great things, so I hope (head coach Mario Cristobal) turns this around.”
This is a big loss for the Buckeyes, who could be looking elsewhere now.
Ohio State will reportedly try to flip a five-star commitment from Louisville.
Florida is also believed to be in the picture for Fletcher.
Fletcher and another top recruit could be a package deal, heading to either Florida or Miami.
Ohio State, meanwhile, is having a pretty great year on the field. The Buckeyes are 10-0 heading into Saturday's game against Maryland.
The Buckeyes will host Michigan the following weekend in what should be a massive contest.