College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Recruiting Loss

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Few college football programs dominate the recruiting trail like Ohio State, but the Buckeyes suffered a tough loss on Wednesday evening.

Ohio State lost a commitment from a top running back recruit in the 2023 class. The running back was the Buckeyes' lone commit at the position.

Mark Fletcher, a four-star running back out of Florida, announced his de-commitment from Ryan Day's program.

He could be Miami-bound.

“They’re never going to stop until I sign that paper,” Fletcher told Izubee Charles of CaneSport about Miami earlier this month. “They just want me there. They want me to be a program changer and they believe I can do that.”

“I still believe in them,” Fletcher added. “I hope they get things to turn around quick. At the end of the day, even if I go to Ohio State, I’ve always been a Miami fan growing up as a kid and I always want to see Miami do great things, so I hope (head coach Mario Cristobal) turns this around.”

This is a big loss for the Buckeyes, who could be looking elsewhere now.

Ohio State will reportedly try to flip a five-star commitment from Louisville.

Florida is also believed to be in the picture for Fletcher.

Fletcher and another top recruit could be a package deal, heading to either Florida or Miami.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is having a pretty great year on the field. The Buckeyes are 10-0 heading into Saturday's game against Maryland.

The Buckeyes will host Michigan the following weekend in what should be a massive contest.