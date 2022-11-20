College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Locker Room Video

Oklahoma won Bedlam on Saturday night, as the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13.

Following the game, the Sooners had quite the locker room celebration.

A well-known TikTok star named James visited the Oklahoma locker room.

"Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD," Barstool Sports tweeted.

Video of the moment has gone viral.

Sports fans are loving the scene.

"Omg. He’s in the locker room with Oklahoma," one fan wrote.

"James Droz made it to the Oklahoma locker room," another fan added.

"Jamesdroz going from just yelling about teams losing into his phone in his bedroom to actually being in the Oklahoma locker room post Bedlam is truly the coolest thing of all time," another fan wrote.

"Couldn’t be happier for this guy," one fan added.

Well done, Oklahoma.