College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Proposal Video

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 08: Oklahoma Sooners helmets before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bruins 49-21. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Yesterday was a big day for the Oklahoma Sooners, who knocked off rival Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Series to obtain bowl eligibility. But for one Sooners player, the night was extra special.

Following the game, Oklahoma punter Michael Turk gathered his teammates on the field along with his girlfriend, Oklahoma softball star Grace Lyons. Turk pulled a piece of paper out his pants that he initially claimed was a Bible verse he wanted her to read.

But Turk faked her out by pulling out a small box he had in his uniform. He then knelt onto the ground and proposed.

With all of the players cheering the two of them on, Lyons nodded her head and said yes. The two then embraced while being surrounded by the Sooners

Fans on Twitter are sending their congratulations to the soon-to-be married couple:

"Congratulations to the future married couple! What an awesome moment," one user said.

"You guys will be among the great Sooner couples, just like me and my amazing wife who I also met while we were students at OU. Back before you two were born, but we’re still as happy and in love as we were then," wrote a third.

We wish Turk and Lyons all the best!