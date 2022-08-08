College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's Shocking Coaching News

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 8: A general view before the Oklahoma Sooners game against the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 8, 2012 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 69-13. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners football program announced some shocking coaching news on Sunday night.

Longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy, who had been with the program for two-plus decades, announced his resignation.

Gundy took to Twitter, revealing that he said a word during a team meeting that he should "never" say. The assistant coach explained that he was reading off a distracted player's iPad and said the word unintentionally.

Still, Gundy felt the need to step down.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables confirmed on Sunday night that he sadly accepted Gundy's resignation.

The college football world is still pretty shocked by the Sunday night news.

Gundy, the brother of the Oklahoma State head coach, had been an assistant at OU since 1999. He was a player for the Sooners from 1990-93.

Oklahoma has already decided on an interim replacement for Gundy's position.

The 2022 college football season begins in less than a month.