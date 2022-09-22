College Football World Reacts To Old Britney Spears Video

GLEE: Britney Spears (R) and Heather Morris (L) on the set of GLEE for the "Britney Britney" episode of GLEE airing Tuesday, Sept. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) FOX/Getty Images

On this day in 2007, Georgia defeated Alabama on the road in an overtime thriller. Matthew Stafford connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Henderson to end the game.

The action on the field was exceptional, make no mistake about it. However, it was ESPN's Mike Patrick who stole the show because he brought up Britney Spears while on the broadcast.

Patrick said, "I have an important question: What is Britney doing with her life?"

Todd Blackledge was confused by that question. He wasn't even sure which Britney his colleague was talking about.

"Britney Spears," Patrick responded. "What is she doing with her career?"

What made this moment even funnier was that Stafford threw the game-winning touchdown pass for Georgia just a few seconds after that bizarre exchange.

Fans can't believe this conversation actually happened during an SEC football game.

"The greatest moment in college football history," one fan tweeted.

"Legendary college football moment," another fan said. "May it never be forgotten."

It's understandable that fans still remember this moment 15 years later. It's not often that Britney Spears' name pops up during an Alabama-Georgia game.

We'll revisit this moment on Sept. 22, 2023.