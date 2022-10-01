College Football World Reacts To Pat McAfee's Performance Today

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It's impossible to miss Pat McAfee, the biggest addition to College GameDay this year.

Whenever McAfee is on the air, he brings an unquenchable energy to the show. It might not be for everyone, but a lot of people are big fans of the former NFL punter turned rising media superstar.

McAfee was once again in form this morning for GameDay's appearance at Clemson before tonight's Clemson-NC State game.

He didn't disappoint viewers, many of whom expressed their appreciation for the 35-year-old entertainer.

There seems to be no stopping McAfee's shine these days. Everything he seems to touch turns to gold personally and professionally.

GameDay should have no regrets with their decision to put him on the hosting panel this fall.