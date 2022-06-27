College Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum Book Announcement

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The iconic Paul Finebaum always provides an inside look at all things SEC football, which is why college football fans are probably going to want to get their hands on his upcoming book.

Finebaum announced this Monday that he's writing a book centered on the off-season feud between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher. Georgia's Kirby Smart will also be a central figure in the new publication.

Finebaum plans to work side-by-side with John Talty of AL.com to detail the relationships between the three.

“It’s something I didn’t think I would ever do again,” Finebaum told AL.com. “The last writing I did was this last book that came out in 2014. When that ended, I said this was a great experience. I’ve had a wonderful career writing, but it’s certainly long in my past and rearview mirror.”

Finebaum knows the SEC inside and out. He'll no doubt give fans a solid behind-the-scenes look at the Saban-Fisher feud.

".@finebaum dusts off typewriter, work w/ @JTalty, on Nick Saban book. Focus @AggieFootball's Jimbo Fisher feud, Saban's relationship w/ @KirbySmartUGA & NIL is Saban's "greatest challenge to the longevity of his career." Hollywood is interested, too," said Mark Heim.

It's worth questioning whether or not a "book" is really worth it, though. How many pages can they get out of this?

"An entire book? LMAO! I wouldn't even finish a long article on this topic," a fan said.

"A chapter maybe, but a book?," one fan wrote.

The book is set to be published in Sept. of 2023. Stay tuned.