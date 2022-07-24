College Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum's Notre Dame Prediction

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

What conference is Notre Dame going to end up in (if any)?

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made his prediction heading into the 2022 regular season.

Finebaum believes Notre Dame will eventually land in the Big Ten over the ACC or SEC.

“I think Notre Dame will end up in the Big Ten if they go somewhere because it makes too much sense,” Finebeum said in an interview with Greg McElroy during SEC media days. “I don’t know what the history is with Knute Rockne and Fielding Yost and things that happened even before I was born. We’re talking 100 years ago, more than 100 years ago. But it’s time.”

The college football world seems to agree - it's time for Notre Dame to join a conference.

And the Big Ten makes the most sense.

"One thing I can say about Finebaum - he has a firm grasp of the obvious. It was Finebaum who said the main reason Texas was joining the SEC was to avoid having to play juggernauts like Kansas in football," one fan joked.

Finebaum, though, thinks everyone needs to ultimately come together.

"Ultimately, I think they have to come together. For the CFP to work, you are probably going to need the Big Ten, the SEC and one other component – Notre Dame – to agree on something."

Will that happen, though?