College Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Texas Comment

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum had Texas Longhorns fans riled up on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, Finebaum declared that Texas is no longer a nationally relevant program. He said that the Longhorns are not nearly as big of a deal as their fans think.

“Texas is no big deal other than to Texas fans,” Finebaum said.

.@finebaum calls Texas football "not a relevant program anymore." 😳 "Texas is no big deal other than to Texas fans." pic.twitter.com/mci5vcNtCW — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 2, 2021

Is Finebaum right?

It’s been a while since Texas was contending for national championships, but the Longhorns are still a pretty big brand. If Texas was truly irrelevant, there would be no need for Finebaum – or ESPN – to even talk about them.

Still, it’s clear that Texas needs to elevate itself in the Steve Sarkisian era.

“I understand Texas has had a really bad decade of football. But to say Texas is way behind Jimbo is extremely laughable. Give me a break,” one fan wrote.

“Well Mr. Finebaum don’t forget where there’s money there’s relevancy even if there is a dead space for years it always comes back. Texas will be relevant again probably with this coach. But never underestimate the power of money.. with that said go dogs,” another fan added.

“Finebaum thinks if you ain’t Alabama then you’re nothing. His standards are the moon for everyone,” another fan wrote.

Finebaum might be going a bit overboard with his comments, but it’s clear that Texas has not been among the national powers in a while. Longhorns fans are obviously hoping that will change under Sarkisian.