College Football World Reacts To Player Sit-Out News

Multiple SMU football players reportedly plan on sitting out the remainder of the 2022 college football regular season.

Two SMU football players, sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie, reportedly plan on skipping the rest of the season, with eyes on a transfer for next season.

"A development in a new era of college football. Multiple SMU players plan to sit out the rest of season with intention to preserve their redshirt year and enter the transfer portal, multiple SMU staff members with knowledge of the situation said," Joseph Hoyt reported.

This is a new era of college football.

"I'm old enough to remember when skipping a bowl game was a federal crime. Player empowerment in college football has arrived," one fan tweeted.

"This is a trend we've seen for a few years now. I call it "quiet-portaling." Some notable examples nationally this year include Hank Bachmeier (Boise State) and Jarrett Paul (Kansas). And there will be others ..." another fan tweeted.

"Since players can't enter the portal immediately now with the creation of transfer windows, this is the new way for players to do that. Story notes players have seen a decrease in playing time," one fan added.

"The days between the 4th and 5th games on the schedule are basically going to be the trade deadline of college football going forward," one fan wrote.

A new era has arrived.