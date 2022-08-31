College Football World Reacts To Player's McDonald's Order

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 26: General view Husky Stadium is pictured during a game between the Washington Huskies and the California Golden Bears on September 26, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. California won the game 30-24. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Offensive linemen eat a lot more than the typical person. Yet it's still important to monitor how they consume those calories.

Per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times, Washington Huskies offensive lineman Nate Kalepo said he lost 30 pounds while getting stronger during the offseason. Part of the credit goes to eliminating McDonald's from his diet.

After revealing his go-to order, it's easy to see why avoiding the fast-food giant has helped so much.

Kalepo said he'd consume "two double quarter pounders, two McChickens, a large fry, an Oreo McFlurry and a large coke. Every time."

That's far more calories, fat, sodium, and sugar than anyone should consume in a day. The college football world processed Kalepo's massive meal that's thankfully no more.

While most onlookers are shocked Kalepo ever ate that much in one sitting, former NFL star Chad Johnson is instead surprised that the sophomore stopped frequenting McDonald's.

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out a significant plot hole in Kalepo's story.

Washington officially lists Kalepo at 6-foot-6 and 316 pounds. The position requires him to play at a high weight, and college athletes typically have a quick metabolism.

But it sounds like Kalepo's body is loving the decision to stop eating at McDonald's.