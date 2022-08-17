College Football World Reacts To Possible Drastic Move

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: A general view of AT&T Stadium prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The future of college football has been a major discussion point for the past few months. Well, that's not going to change anytime soon.

ESPN's Pete Thamel dropped a bombshell report Wednesday involving the College Football Playoff's Board of Managers.

The 11 college presidents and chancellors that make up the College Football Playoff's Board of Managers met virtually on Monday to discuss possibly restructuring how the sport is governed.

Should major college football operate outside the NCAA? That question was the topic of conversation during Monday's meeting.

These discussions involving the College Football Playoff's Board of Managers are in the early stages. Nonetheless, the sports world is already captivated by this news.

Breaking away from the NCAA would give college football way more freedom. As of now, the College Football Playoff currently oversees the sport's postseason structure and other bowl games.

From ESPN:

No action is imminent or known next steps planned. College football currently falls under the NCAA governance rules structure. Unlike most college sports, the organization does not run any part of the sport's postseason. Leaving from the NCAA governance structure would allow the sport autonomy in rules making and not being tethered in decision making to smaller-budgeted schools.

Monday's meeting could very well be the beginning of a new chapter for college football.