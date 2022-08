PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

College football's preseason Top 25 rankings are out.

The 2022 college football preseason Coaches' Poll top 25 was released on Monday afternoon.

Alabama comes in at No. 1, with Ohio State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3.

Shockingly, one Coaches' Poll voter had Texas as the No. 1 team in the country.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the rankings.

The preseason AP Poll will be released next week.