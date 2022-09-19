College Football World Reacts To Pride Game News

UMass' college football program announced some special news on Sunday.

The school's annual "Pride Day Game" will take place against Liberty on Oct. 8.

UMass is not the first school to schedule its Pride Game against Liberty.

Fans seem to appreciate the timing.

"My new favorite college sports bit is teams holding Pride games against Liberty," one fan wrote.

"Every team should be doing this," one fan added.

"Better bit would be to just...not schedule Liberty and bankroll their athletics program?" another fan suggested.

UMass and Liberty are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, Oct. 8.